We received 1.1 inches of rain on Wednesday from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal. This has helped the emergence of the latest planted soybeans, believe it or not - it was getting kind of dry. We finished sidedressing nitrogen and post spraying corn with many doing the same. Crops are really starting to take off, looking better every day. Post spraying soybeans will now start in our area. Lots of hay being made with lower yields, but good quality. This may be the time to stock up on hay.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Farm Machinery
2015-JD-1775NT:12-30 electric-drive, high-speed tubes, dawn-hydraulic down-force, spiked-closing wheels, less than
$125,500
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy