June 20, 2022: Some corn starting to curl

This past week was really busy, racing the corn height to get side-dressing and spraying finished. We sprayed some early beans but most are not tall enough yet, and the pre-plant residual is doing a decent job holding back weeds. No rain last week, and with the hot temperatures and low humidity we have dried out fast. We definitely need some rain to keep things going. I have seen a little bit of corn starting to curl up. I'm sure when we get back to the 90s this week that will be more common. It is pretty amazing how today’s hybrids and varieties can hold on and wait for a rain and not much damage is done. Hopefully the forecast changes and we get some rain in the next week.

