We started the week warm and humid. Spotty rain came through on Monday which brought in cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. We saw several rounds of rain with no significant rainfall until Sunday evening, when storms rolled through overnight into Monday, bringing much-needed rain, but with high winds, hail and tornadoes. Unsprayed beans have heavy weed pressure, especially any areas that were worked this spring. Corn in our area looks healthy and is canopying. Several farmers in the area will start second cutting hay soon. Once dry, everyone will continue spraying their unsprayed beans.
June 21, 2021: Storms bring rain, but hail and wind, too