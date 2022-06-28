June 27, 2022: Weed control program is working

People are also reading…
This was a pretty busy week spraying beans. The Enlist weed control program seems to be unmatched, and you don't have to worry about dinging any other crops around. The lack of rain and low humidity put some stress on the crops — there was some corn wrapped up in the afternoon but always looked great in the early morning. Corn is at V9, and the few April beans we have planted have a few flowers. We were blessed Saturday with about a half inch of rain. A little more would have been nice, so let's hope that we don't have to wait as long this time.