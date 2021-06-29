We started the week out cool. Spraying continued and many cut hay. Thursday began our set up of continuous on-and-off rain. I received at home 6 inches between Thursday morning and Saturday evening. It doesn’t take much travel to see areas with 8 inches and more, and areas that barely received an inch. We were plagued with severe weather Friday and Saturday, seeing numerous tornado warnings including a few touchdowns. Corn and soybeans sat in water in low spots, but we did manage a dry day Sunday. The humidity has shot corn up, where many fields gained 6 to 10 inches in the past week, if not more.
June 28, 2021: Plagued by severe weather