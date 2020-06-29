We received anywhere from 0.8 to 2.5 inches of rain this week on area farms, with water again sitting in replanted sloughs, but not complaining. We resumed post spraying our last planted corn and soybeans. Crops are stretching out with the combined heat, moisture and sunshine. This last rain will improve yields for the second cutting of hay. Weed control on our first post sprayed soybeans is excellent. Wheat is turning with the potential of harvest in about two weeks. We wish everyone a happy and safe 4th of July – and keep the rain coming.
June 29: Crops stretching out with heat, moisture, sunshine
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
