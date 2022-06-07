June 6, 2022: Planting winding up

In our area, farmers are starting to finish up their planting season and break out the sprayers and strip-till bars. All the crops are looking fantastic (minus the occasional wet hole). Now starts the time where we look for some rain just to keep the crops growing, but not a full drown out — sometimes that is just too much to ask for though. For crop insurance, farmers are starting to get things finalized and bring in their FSA 578s and maps. Hay fields have also been cut for the first time around here.
