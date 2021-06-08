We have had another dry week here, which seems to be the overall theme of 2021. Early April-planted corn took off this week with the heat and humidity. This week, most farmers were out either spraying crops or side dressing. Weed pressure on corn hasn’t been too substantial, but the pressure on soybeans is becoming apparent, especially in any soybean fields that were worked this spring. Looking forward to rain this upcoming week in the forecast, and hoping that all of northeast Illinois can get a good soaking rain.
June 7, 2021: Dryness the theme of 2021