Finally a week of sunshine, heat and no rain. We were able to finish planting and re-planting corn and beans on June 2. About 15% of our corn required replanting due to consistent heavy rain and cold weather. It is amazing what a little heat and sunshine can do for emergence – what took four weeks to emerge earlier in the year now is up in five days. Crops are really starting to grow. Activities in the area are planting, replanting, spraying, side dressing and hay making. Next will be post spraying corn and beans. Tropical storm Cristobal is expected to reach our area Tuesday with high winds and welcomed rains – hopefully in moderate amounts.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
Miscellaneous Equipment
- Updated
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy