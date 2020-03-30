Jim Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season working on the Peotone-area farm. He and his nephew, Mike, grow corn and soybeans. Their proximity to container-loading markets and river facilities is helpful in grain movement and marketing. They use conservation practices including no-till soybeans and strip-till corn with variable rate nutrient application and variable seeding rates. In the fall, they get extra help from Jim’s wife, Pam, as well as his brother and brother-in-law in driving grain carts and other harvest activities.
