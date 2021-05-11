Corn planted in the first two weeks of April emerged this past week. We had chances of rain all week but did not get anything substantial until the system over the weekend, which dropped nearly 3 inches in some areas. Most around here received between 1.5 and 2.5 inches. Between rains, many guys were planting and finishing corn and switching over to soybeans. We have some near frost chances this upcoming week, so we will also pay attention to that forecast.
May 10, 2021: Early April corn out of ground