May 16, 2022: Farmers going non-stop

Farmers have been going non-stop here, whether it be working ground, planting a crop or spraying. The ground is plenty warm with the moisture being deep in the ground, but the very top is a different story. There is plenty of talk about the crust being too tough on top, making some farmers work more ground than they would usually like. Driving around you can almost start to row the early-planted crop. We had a little break Monday morning (May 16) to let the ground dry a little due to about a tenth of an inch of rain during the night.
