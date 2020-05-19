We were able to plant corn and beans on Wednesday, May 12-13. Thursday rain returned with 1.2 inches and 0.6 tenths on Friday. We got the largest amount on Sunday at 3.5 inches for a week’s total of 5.3 inches. Saturated slews emptied, only to refill Sunday from the deluge. Our first-planted corn and beans are finally emerging despite the cold and wet weather. I estimate our area is 90% planted on corn and 40% planted on beans. We must switch chemistries on our corn herbicide now that the corn is poking through the soil, a tradeoff we experience when running both planters and not the sprayer. Looking forward to a drier, warmer, sunnier week to complete planting.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
