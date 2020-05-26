A perpetual optimist, I consider my glass half full. But of late it seems to be running over, with rainfall that is. Another week went by with very little field activity because of saturated soils. I was able to spray a field of corn Thursday, but that was the only one due to pattern tiling. Replanting of crops due to the extreme wet and cool conditions will be on the list when we get done planting for the first time. We have had four days in April and three days in May to plant. We just cannot get sunshine and warm conditions to dry us out enough to do any field work. We remain at 90% planted on corn and 40% on soybeans. We now are the wettest May on record for northeast Illinois, and we still have one more week to go.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
Cropwatch Newsletter Signup
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy