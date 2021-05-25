It is finally starting to feel like summer. The past week we experienced warmer temperatures and increased humidity. Several rounds of light rain occurred during the week, but never really enough to keep folks out of the field. Many are finishing up with planting. The warmth has driven crops out of the ground, and many farmers here had started spraying corn already by the end of the week. We are definitely dry, and it is extremely dry as you head north towards the Wisconsin border. Rotary hoes have been out. Hopefully we get some beneficial rain soon, but the forecast is not promising.
May 24, 2021: Finally feeling like summer