It was another busy week up here. With several threats of rain, everyone was out working ground and planting before the chance of rain mid-week. We in southern Will County were fortunate to see 1.5-2.5 inches of rain after almost none in March and April. There was a sharp drop in amounts of rain as you went north, so many in the area were still going out planting corn and soybeans. Almost the entirety of Chicagoland was put under drought conditions at the beginning of this week, so we will see how the recent rains and ones in the forecast affect our conditions. Hopefully Mother Nature doesn’t turn on the sprinkler and keep us wet for the rest of spring.
May 3, 2021: Planters hurry as rain threatens