May 30, 2022: Crops will love warm weather

Well, it looks like farmers here in Will County and surrounding areas are going to have the holiday weekend off. The night of Thursday, May 26, and into Friday brought plenty of rain to our farm totaling half an inch, but talking to some neighboring farmers they had anywhere from 1 inch to 2.5 inches. Next week looks to bring a lot of warm weather, which the crops will love. The growth stage has begun so higher temperatures will be much appreciated. The low spots in fields have water in them around here, so we will just watch and hopefully not have to replant.
