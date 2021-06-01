This past week started out warm and humid which has pushed out soybeans and corn. Soybeans are easily coming out within a week of planting. We planted sweet corn on May 17 and it was already out of the ground 2 inches on May 24. Rain came in mid-week and continued through the weekend. We are still dry here in Northeast Illinois, so rain is welcomed. Those on the north and northwest side of Chicago need rain especially badly, as it seems many of the rains coming through dissipate by time they reach those areas. Hopefully the rain we are receiving now can be a calm, healthy soaking.
May 31, 2021: Warm, humid weather pushes out crops