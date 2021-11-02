 Skip to main content
Nov. 1. 2021: First frost this morning

Not much action this week. We had nearly 5 inches of rain Sunday into Monday and another inch plus on Thursday into Friday. We had a few frost scares, but our first frost and freeze came in the morning of Nov. 1. A few were able to get into the field on Wednesday and Sunday, but not without throwing a little mud. The forecast looks good, with no rain for this week, but the shorter days and colder weather will delay drying out. I would say our area has between 10 and 20% left to be harvested. If we can keep the dry weather through most of next week, I anticipate many being able to finish harvest. 

