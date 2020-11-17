There are some fields left to harvest, mostly corn but an odd field here or there of double-crop beans. Lots of tillage, fertilizer and lime application are taking place along with spraying of herbicides for fall perennials. We took advantage of the mild weather and managed to clean most of our equipment and did some tree removal. The new bin is full! On one of the rain days, Mike and I went over the yield totals and moisture on our corn and soybeans. All of our grain is weighed through our grain cart. This gives us a very accurate assessment how individual fields and varieties fared along with our combine yield monitor. We will begin Monday delivering soybeans to the river.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
