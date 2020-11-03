An enormous amount of corn was harvested this week. Weather was 10 degrees below normal and windy. There are a few fields of soybeans remaining in the area including double crop. We are on the home stretch for corn harvest. Moistures are running 16-18% from the field. Sunday afternoon when I returned with the last load of corn for the night, corn was raining! I tried to put 50,500 bushels in a 50,000-bushel bin! Got a shovel? I know we are all getting tired — stay alert, stay safe.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
