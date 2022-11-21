Nov. 21, 2022: Snow says summertime is over

People are also reading…
Well, I think summertime is over. We had about an inch of snow this week. All of the fertilizer companies are still busy getting fields fed for 2023. Several elevators were filled to capacity and closed, and there still is corn in the fields around here. My guess is they have had a few days to haul out, so when things dry off farmers can wrap up harvest. Next week is forecasted to be nice a few days before Thanksgiving, hopefully we get a couple days to blow off the combine and get it washed. A side note, we and a neighbor rent a big air compressor used for sandblasting. We use that to blow off the combines. It does a 10 times better job in a tenth of the time. The mice don't like it if it’s clean!