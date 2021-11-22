 Skip to main content
Nov. 22, 2021: Roller coaster weather-wise

It has been a roller coaster week weather wise. We started cold and rainy but quickly warmed up, just for another cold front to come through and bring us back cold weather and sun-freezing temperatures the rest of the week. We’ve seen sun and days with misty rain and snow flurries. It hasn’t been a great week to get in the field, but many were able to use a warm Tuesday and Wednesday morning to finish, with more going towards the end of the week as we dried out. We will look to get tillage and fall NH3 applied if we dry out enough. Otherwise, we’re busy cleaning off harvest equipment and storing away until next year. 

CropWatch Weekly Update

