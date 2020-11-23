In the week ending Nov. 20, there are a few remaining fields of corn left in our area. We finished delivering our soybeans to the river on Wednesday and returned to cleaning the combines with the mild weather. I much prefer washing equipment outside in 60-degree weather over 30-degree weather. We continued to clear fence lines of trees which seems to be a never-ending chore. Farmers are taking advantage of the mild conditions to prepare for the 2021 season by planting cover crops or tilling their fields. COVID-19 has impacted the labor force for spreading of fertilizer, with drivers and applicators who are testing positive and in quarantine.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
