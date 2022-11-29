Nov. 28, 2022: 'A crop through every low spot'

People are also reading…
2022 was a really good year for us. We did start planting a couple weeks later than recent years, starting planting on May 11 and finished around June 1. We had a great stand to start. We did have a dry spell just before tassel time when the corn was wrapped up pretty good for a week, then a nice shower to get us through pollination. I can't remember a year that we had a crop through every low spot. Thank goodness for a good crop because our inputs for next year are up again. We will all be focused on next year now and typical to every farmer, looking forward to doing it all again.