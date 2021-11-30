Looking back, 2021 was a decent year for our area. While we were drier than we wanted to be in August, overall we had consistent moisture throughout the season. The biggest complaint of 2021 harvest had to be the down corn in our area. I think if we would have missed out on the storm that came through in early September with hurricane-force winds, we all would have enjoyed this harvest. Above all, corn was drier than typical, which gave everyone a break on drying costs during a time when we are all dealing with inflated costs. Yields were average to above average. While some might disagree, I would say 2021 was a decent year. Here’s to 2022!
Nov. 29, 2021: After 'decent' year, here's to 2022