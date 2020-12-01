This is the time of year, while harvesting the last fields, I begin to assess what worked and what we may change for the next growing season. We have always heard that earlier is better to plant, but field conditions must be right. We found planting when wet and cold weather was forecast is not optimal for early corn planting. Soybeans can tolerate more variables of wet and cold weather than corn. We had to replant 200 acres of corn due to these factors. Note to self: Patience is a virtue that pays. Although weather may be out of our control, field drainage is something we can do and have seen a profound return on investment. The fields which we have pattern tiled have produced up to a 60-70 bushel increase in corn yields. So, advice from us: If you can, consider investing in the tiling of your fields. As you have read in our crop report, this year we added another bin to the site. This has given us great flexibility in our grain marketing and harvesting efficiency. On a sad note, my eldest brother Bob passed away from COVID-19. We are devastated. We pray for you all to stay safe during these dangerous times. Happy holidays.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy