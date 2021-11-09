Another week of harvest around here. Many wrapped up corn, beans or both, while everyone else marched to the finish. Most farmers have under 10% left and look to finish before rain in the upcoming week. We have finally dried out enough that tillage work has started again and fertilizer is being applied. Many are applying fertilizer now due to the instability of prices and what the future looks like for fertilizer next year. We have only 80 acres of beans left and a little under 200 acres of corn. We, along with many others, have been continuing to fight downed corn. Hopefully, harvest wraps up for everyone in our neck of the woods this week.
Nov. 8, 2021: Still fighting downed corn