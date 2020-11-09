The first week of November was another dry beautiful week of harvest weather with above average temperatures and sunshine. The new bin is finished and being filled with corn. Yeah! Sunday is our predicted completion of harvest. The dry week has allowed others to finish their soybeans. Many fields have been cleared of crops across our area. Even had a neighbor cut grass hay and bale this week. The dry conditions again may be hazardous to starting field fires, so be careful. Overall, yields have ranged from fair to excellent depending on soil types and drainage. Enjoy the last few days of Indian summer.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
