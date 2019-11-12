Thank God for a weather change here! It was cold but low humidity and sunny. Exactly what we needed to get the beans dry. I finished beans yesterday on Nov. 10. Most of the beans are finished in the area. A good feeling with the snow coming here today. With the heavy rains in October, I have four farms with tile issues now, another job on the list. Corn is still 24 to 27% moisture, but at this point the chances are slim of any field dry-down. Sunshine is forecasted the next few days after this snow today, hopefully it melts off the corn so we can get back at it. Have a great week.