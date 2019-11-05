Showers and 3 inches of snow this week. Not a wheel turned until Nov. 3. So, first thing in the morning Sunday I did the competitive stair climb up the Willis Tower in Chicago. Not my best time but did it in 22 minutes — 54th out of 1,520 climbers. Then I did get back at corn. 111-day corn planted on Memorial Day at 27%. I would never combine corn that wet on a normal year — nothing normal about this year. I am afraid that it will start snowing and blowing with crop out there and we will lose a bunch of grain on the ground. We still have to pick the best drained fields because there is still water standing in quite a few fields.