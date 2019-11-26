I guess this isn’t quite a season wrap up because we are not wrapped up yet. A few of us got some corn in the last week of April and got rained out. Didn’t think much of it. Then the rains started … and kept coming … and coming. A few planted Memorial Day weekend. Then everyone got in the field June 4th. That was the first planting date for most operations here. We all rushed as fast as possible and finished corn around June 10 and went right to beans. Several guys made the decision early on not to plant corn; I planted every acre I planned on. My Dad raised me to be the best farmer I could be and to always plant a crop, and I was determined to do that. I am glad I did! Weeds were tough this spring because we were not able to get in to control them. That came back to haunt us on some fields. Waterhemp and marestail are tough weeds. There was a fair amount of respray and some of the prevent plant fields were really thick with weeds. Rains kept the crop going then we hit about a three-week dry spell; we were lucky and caught a couple tenths during that time that kept us alive. Five weeks late planting with a cool summer and a dry spell put us even more behind schedule on maturity. Thankfully we had a late frost that let the corn black layer before that killing frost. This year we will all remember, and I would be OK not having another one like this for a long, long time. Thank you all for following along this season. I wish you all a safe wrap up to this harvest, and when we all sit down to Christmas dinner we can look back and say, “Yes it was tough, but we are tough and we did our part to put this dinner on the table.”