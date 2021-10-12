Another week of harvest in the books. We had on and off rain throughout the beginning of the week. It didn’t amount to much, but slowed down progress. Most everyone in the area stuck to corn when they could get in the field, but a few switched to beans on Saturday and Sunday. We finally started beans on Saturday, after completing nearly three quarters of our corn. It is crazy to think how much we have completed, and it is only Oct. 11. Strong storms are coming our way, so we hope to avoid the wind and hail, as we already have enough flat corn to deal with.
Oct. 11, 2021: Rain slows harvest