Warmer than normal conditions afforded a flurry of soybean harvesting. We are pleased with yields ranging from 45-72 bu./acre. One farmer completed his soybean harvest, with many sure to follow. Corn should have dried considerably this week. We have four days of bean harvest left before we switch back to corn. Our strip till bar has not stopped — following right behind the combine making ideal strips. It looked like the Farm Progress Show one day on one of our farms — we had a friend drilling wheat, Mike running the strip till bar, two combines harvesting soybeans and the grain bin being built! They are forecasting some rain for this Monday, which would allow us to get some needed repairs done.
Illinois Crop Regions
click on the crop region below
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
For Sale
© 2019, Lee Agri-Media, a division of Lee Enterprises. All rights reserved | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy