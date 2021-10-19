This past week was a lot slower than previous for harvest. We had plenty of showers amounting to anywhere from 1 to 2 inches. When we could, we did corn. It dried out enough to handle some soybeans on Sunday. This next week looks dryer, so we will look to get more beans done. Our area has well over half corn finished but nowhere near half of soybeans finished. Anyone who harvested in September is seeing corn come up in their harvested ground thanks to all of the down corn. I guess it’s better to have it come up now rather than deal with volunteer corn next year.
Oct. 18, 2021: Showers slow harvest