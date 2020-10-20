Saturday we completed soybean harvest, with the strip tilling following on Sunday. We can now focus totally on corn. Lots of reports of 14-19% corn in fields. Low humidity coupled with high winds culminated in producing a series of dangerous field fires locally. Several farmers interrupted their harvesting due to the high winds and increased chance of setting off a fire. It may be beneficial to keep a piece of tillage equipment close at hand when combining. Harvest has steamrolled ahead for three weeks without a break, setting small repairs to the sidelines. We did experience a major truck breakdown; the turbo blew which left us with one semi. In the same afternoon, the other semi’s clutch linkage broke, but was repaired within a couple of hours. Luckily, we were doing beans and could stay ahead of the combines. Be safe.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
