Oct. 25, 2021: Plenty of long days and nights

This week began on a drying-out note. Everyone finally was able to get back into beans and go hard for a couple of days. We haven’t had weather like that for a few weeks now. Heavy rain was in the forecast for the weekend, so there were plenty of long days and late nights trying to get beans finished. Many in the area did, however, my family did not. The local elevator was able to get their corn pile started and covered before the rain hit Sunday morning. We had over 3 inches on Sunday and are approaching 4 inches as of Monday morning, with several more hours to go before it quits. 

