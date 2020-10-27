In the week ending Oct. 25, we received a total of 2.3 inches of rain, delaying harvest one day due to the previous weeks of dry conditions. It should mitigate future chances of field fires. There are soybeans to harvest but we will wait until conditions permit. Corn harvest has been at a steady pace with moisture running 15-19%. The rain day afforded time for hauling corn on a fall contract out of our bins. With our new bin up, we are set to accommodate the rest of this fall’s grain. Some fall tillage has begun in the area, with lime and fertilizer being applied. Winter wheat is emerging and looks good. Both semis are on the road again.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
