Oct. 3, 2022: Warm weather just what was needed

Last week brought beautiful, warm weather, which is exactly what we needed. We poked i to our 104-day corn and it was still in the upper 20s for moisture, with a lot of green still in the plants. This past Saturday we started beans with respectable yields and got the monitor set. Then yesterday (Oct. 2) we dove into our 26T57E Pioneer beans and they were incredible. We have 40 acres of that bean to go, then we might be sitting for a few days before the rest of the beans are ready.