Rainfall for the week ending Oct. 4 was 0.7 inches. We combined corn this week since no soybeans are fit. Corn yields are excellent ranging from 170-230 bu./acre so far. Moisture testing from 21-25%. We hope to join our neighbors in soybean harvesting this Monday. This week looks to be drier and warmer, so we have switched the corn head to the bean platform. All our soybeans have been sprayed with fungicide and insecticide which most likely delayed maturity. Fungicide sprayed corn yields are 15 to 20 bushels more with moisture two points over than fields not sprayed. Technical challenges this week were adjusting the position of concaves on the combine and the automatic moisture tester on the dryer both resolved with minimal interruption to harvest. Hope to share soybean yields next week.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
