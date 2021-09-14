Crops continue to turn at a rapid pace around us. A few guys started soybeans that were fit in a few fields. There are rumors of many getting started this next week to at least see where we are at for moisture. On Tuesday a severe storm swept through our area bringing high winds, tornado warnings and about an inch of rain. With how rapid corn has matured, it’s hard to find a field with no down corn in central Will County. This will definitely make harvest drag on for many, but hopefully with an early start time will even itself out.
Sept. 13, 2021: Crops turning rapidly