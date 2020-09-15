In the week ending Sept. 13, we received 2.2 inches of rain. With the return of cooler wet weather, we will put off harvest until early October. This allows for finishing our tiling repairs and tree removal in fence lines. Still working on the bin! We should take delivery on the new strip-till bar this week. We have a friend who opened a field of corn it was testing 25-27%. We will probably start with some early planted corn, but we replanted into this field making it variable in plant maturity. This time of year, brings anticipation and speculation of potential yields, but Mother Nature has the last say. If you have started harvest, please take your time and be safe. It was brought to my attention recently an activity we did in our Will County Young Farmer group, we cut field corners to improve visibility at intersections for road safety. This may be something you consider doing as we await harvest.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
