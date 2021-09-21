Harvest has really started going this week. We started corn, as did many other guys around us. Moisture was all over the place, from 16-25% or more. It was hot but not too humid the entire week, which has helped dry the corn. Not many have started on soybeans, but they have turned rapidly in the past week and I think many will try in the next 10 days. We are dealing with a lot of down corn from the more than 80 mph winds in the storm that came almost two weeks ago now. Everyone in the area seems to have a little bit of down corn from that. We are getting a much-needed rain to start off this next week before it looks to dry out and stay warm for the end of September.
Sept. 20, 2021: Lots of down corn