Harvest is in full swing around here. Last week most everyone was out in corn, but people have been trying beans and moving over to beans as they are testing well. Corn has been typically under 20%, which is uncommon for almost all corn this early in the year around here. The week started off with some small showers which were then heightened by lake effect rain through Wednesday, just enough to keep you out of the field. Since then, we’ve been dry with low humidity and cool weather. The heat is coming back this week for a few days, with little rain chances in the forecast. It looks to be another nice week to harvest.
Sept. 27, 2021: Corn under 20% moisture