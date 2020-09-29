Another dry week here in northeastern Illinois as fall arrives. Harvest began last Friday, starting with 105-day corn testing 22%. Farm yielded 170 bu./acre. Early season wetness was more of a factor than late season dryness. There were some thin stands both on side hills and low areas. We moved to the next field which is pattern tiled and stands were excellent along with yields. Shout out to tiling! Our soybeans are not yet fit, but maybe later this week. Neighbors are combining soybeans with a yield range of 45-60 bu./acre. Our new strip till bar performed well making a strip in a test run through corn stalks. Stay safe as more harvesting begins and workdays become longer.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
