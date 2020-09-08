Sept. 1 produced a range of 0.4 to 1.7 inches of rain on our farms. This moisture will increase seed size on soybeans. Corn test weights will surely benefit from this timely rain. We test fired the dryer and readied the bins and equipment for the impending harvest. Corn and soybeans have jumped closer to maturity with the days of dry weather prior to the rain. Now the question of when will harvest begin? We estimate the last week of September as a target. End of summer projects include tile and water way structure repairs.
Robbins is a fifth-generation farmer preparing for his 40th season on his Peotone-area farm.
