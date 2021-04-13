Field work was the main topic for the beginning of the week here in Northwest Illinois. A lot of anhydrous applications were going on throughout the countryside. Along with reshaping and seeding of waterways, CRP seeding, alfalfa and oat seeding. A few of the no-till farmers even started on their burndown applications. There are rumors that a few optimistic farmers have even put a few acres of beans in the ground. We finally had some heat units and the grasses (wheat, rye and lawns) have started growing and have a nice green color to them. Locally, we saw about 4 inches of rain between Wednesday and Sunday. The tile lines are running full and it’s a good time to be a duck.
April 12, 2021: Good time to be a duck