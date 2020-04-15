It’s been a busy week. Some of the neighbors are wrapping up spring tillage and anhydrous applications, with some neighbors still doing dirt work and not touching the chisel plow yet. Spotty rain and snow didn’t keep anyone out of the field for long, although a half inch of rain on Saturday night provided a nice end to the week. A shortened marketing week has been discouraging across all the sectors that affect my operation. We’ve had fat cattle sold for the last three weeks, with an estimated delivery date in another two weeks. Wheat and rye crops are really starting to green up, although the stand appears extremely patchy in fields where it was aerial applied into soybeans last autumn. Unlike last year, the alfalfa stands appear to have overwintered in good condition.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
