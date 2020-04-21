It's been a slower week with high winds buffeting for several days and snow. Seed corn was flying every direction being delivered. Spring plowing and anhydrous is mostly done, with limited seed bed preparation at the end of last week. Some dry fertilizer was also spread. It sounds like planters will start rolling this week.
Nelson is in her “third crop year” on the family farm near Chadwick in Carroll County.
