April 25, 2022: Still playing waiting game

  • Updated

Still playing the waiting game for planting, but we were able to miss the major rains that the north and west received. I would guess planters will start this week. I talked with a friend from Christian County who claimed about every planter in the county was out Saturday, and I was pretty envious. On my Sunday drive, I noticed many farmers out and about, looking at fields. There is a lot of spring work to do yet in this area, and it’s going to come hot and heavy. Be safe this week.

CropWatch Weekly Update

